Sheriff: No federal probe of Lake Michigan isle plane crash

A 72-year-old pilot died in the crash of a small plane Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 on Beaver Island in Lake Michigan. Charlevoix County authorities say an explosion was heard near the island's airport around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard assisted authorities in locating the Piper twin-engine plane in a dense, wooded area. The pilot was identified as Donald Falik of Charlotte, near Lansing. He was the only person aboard the plane. (Charlevoix County, Mich., Sheriff's Office via AP) AP