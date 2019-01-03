County identifies 2 killed in fiery crash at McConnell AFB

Sedgwick County officials say two people who died in a fiery crash outside McConnell Air Force Base have been identified.
County spokeswoman Kate Flavin said the victims in the crash were 17-year-old Isaiah Chandler and 29-year-old Matthew Pyles.
Police say their bodies were found inside a burning car Sunday night near a little-used back entrance of the base.
No other information about the victims has been released.
KAKE-TV reports the Air Force said an investigation indicates the car hit a barrier at the entrance at a high rate of speed. The release did not say who was driving.
The base and local law enforcement continue investigating the crash.
The entrance was barricaded after the 9/11 attacks. It's only used occasionally to admit buses during special events.
