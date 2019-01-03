Tennessee gov-elect taps 3 new Cabinet members, keeps 3 more

Tennessee Gov.-elect Bill Lee has picked three more new Cabinet members and is retaining another three from his predecessor.
The Republican's transition team announced Thursday that Jennifer Nichols will head the Department of Children's Services, Jeff McCord will oversee the Department of Labor & Workforce Development and Gabe Roberts will run the Division of TennCare.
Nichols is the Shelby County district attorney's chief homicide prosecutor, with a background in child homicide and abuse cases.
McCord is a Sullivan County resident and Northeast State Community College's vice president for economic and workforce development.
Roberts is TennCare's deputy director and chief operating officer.
Corrections Commissioner Tony Parker, Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano will keep the positions they hold under outgoing GOP Gov. Bill Haslam.
