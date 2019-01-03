GOP lt. governor set to file in Mississippi governor’s race

Mississippi's second-term Republican lieutenant governor is on track to enter the race for governor.
Tate Reeves is filing qualifying papers Thursday at the state Republican Party headquarters, ending months of speculation about his plans.
The current Republican governor, Phil Bryant, cannot seek a third term.
Two other Republicans have already announced they will run for the state's top office. They are Petal Mayor Hal Marx and state Rep. Robert Foster of Hernando.
Democrats who have already announced for governor are fourth-term Attorney General Jim Hood and retired Jackson State University employee Velesha P. Williams.
Reeves would likely enter the race with more money than any candidate. The most recent finance reports, filed nearly a year ago, showed Reeves had $5.4 million to Hood's $656,400.
