Ohio governor-elect to announce additional Cabinet picks

Ohio Gov.-elect Mike DeWine is ready to announce another round of Cabinet picks as he prepares to take office.
The Republican attorney general is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 14 after winning election in November. He succeeds fellow Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).
DeWine planned to discuss new cabinet nominations and additional senior staff appointments Thursday at the Statehouse.
DeWine has previously named his chief of staff and nominated individuals to head the Ohio National Guard and natural resources department.
He's also put forward selections for the state's budget office and commerce and public safety departments.
