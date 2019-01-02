The Latest: Authorities warn of dangerous roads conditions

The Latest on New Mexico weather (all times local):
1:15 p.m.
Roads in New Mexico's largest city remain slick and packed with snow as other parts of the state brace for more winter weather.
Albuquerque police continued midday Wednesday to discourage driving in the city as road conditions remained dangerous. City officials say more than two dozen trucks would be working in 12-hour shifts to clear main roads, intersections and bridges.
Mayor Tim Keller warned during a news conference that crews would not be able to plow residential roads.
Police say a tow truck driver who had stopped to help a state police officer was killed along Interstate 40 in Albuquerque when his truck was struck by a tractor-trailer rig.
Winter storm warnings and advisories remain in effect for parts of southern New Mexico as forecasters with the National Weather Service expect light to moderate snowfall south of I-40.
9 a.m.
Authorities say one person was killed and a New Mexico State Police officer was injured in crashes early Wednesday on Interstate 40 in Albuquerque where the State Police on Twitter described road conditions in the area as "a sheet of ice."
According to the State Police, a tractor-trailer rig collided with a State Police vehicle and that a second big rig then collided with a tow truck whose driver stopped to help the officer involved in the first collision.
Identities and additional information about the circumstances of the wrecks and the officer's injuries were not released.
7:30 a.m.
The city of Albuquerque and the University of New Mexico were among numerous employers closing offices and other facilities Wednesday due to snowfall that also caused road closures in the region.
Other employers closing municipal offices or having only essential personnel work Wednesday included the cities of Las Vegas and Rio Rancho along with Sandia and Los Alamos national laboratories and Kirtland Air Force Base, while state offices in Santa delayed openings by two hours.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation's road-conditions website reported severe driving conditions in the Albuquerque, Moriarity and Gallup areas.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm warning for southwestern New Mexico where snowfall was expected to slowly taper off Wednesday evening.
