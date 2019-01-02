National Politics

Vermont town bans plastic bags

The Associated Press

January 02, 2019 10:11 AM

WILMINGTON, Vt.

A new ban on plastic bags in Wilmington, Vermont, is scheduled to take effect this year.

Wilmington's ban will go into effect July 1, unless a petition for a vote to disapprove is signed by at least 5 percent of the town's voters. The Brattleboro Reformer reports the petition would then need to be delivered to the town clerk by Jan. 31.

Select Board member Sarah Fisher says the ban is "a good thing for the world." The board unanimously adopted the ordinance in December, outlawing single-use plastic bags.

Officials say the point of the ban is to promote the use of reusable bags.

