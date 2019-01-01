Tribal leader: Girl’s death should lead to better response

A Montana tribal leader says frustration over the death of a teenage girl should be a catalyst for speeding up the response to missing persons reports in Indian country.
Northern Cheyenne acting President Conrad Fisher said Monday that tribal, state and national agencies should cooperate more closely on missing persons cases. He said the Northern Cheyenne should pass a law standardizing its response.
The Billings Gazette reports Fisher spoke after a march to mourn 14-year-old Henny Scott, whose body was found on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation Friday, two weeks after she was reported missing.
The cause of death hasn't been announced.
Her friends and family have expressed frustration that law enforcement didn't react faster. Similar concerns have been voiced nationally about the response to the disappearance of Native Americans.
