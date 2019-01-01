Lawyers want killer’s challenge of court costs reconsidered

Lawyers are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider its rejection of arguments by a death row inmate who wanted his court-ordered payments adjusted.
Condemned prisoner David Braden earns $16 a month in inmate pay. He is only allowed a maximum of $25 in his account as he pays off court costs from his 1999 trial.
Braden says the system means he can't afford new shoes or boots.
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien says a 2013 law allowing for the modification of court costs is not retroactive. The Ohio Supreme Court agreed in its ruling last month.
Braden's attorneys and the ACLU argue the law should apply to inmates sentenced before then, and they repeated those arguments in a motion Monday asking that the court reconsider its ruling.
