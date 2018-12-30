National Politics

Stumbo says he’ll run for attorney general

The Associated Press

December 30, 2018 11:22 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

A former Kentucky lawmaker and state attorney general says he'll run again next year to serve as the state's top elected law enforcement official.

Greg Stumbo told WKYT-TV on Saturday that he will run for attorney general. He is the first Democrat to announce for the office.

Stumbo served as attorney general in Kentucky from 2004-2008. He is also a longtime state representative from Prestonsburg and served as House Speaker for nine years. He lost a bid for re-election in 2016 and currently works as an attorney in eastern Kentucky.

Stumbo says his main reason for running is a passion for fighting the opioid epidemic and cracking down on drug companies he blames for causing it.

Stumbo said his decision to run came after current Attorney General Andy Beshear announced he would run for governor.

  Comments  