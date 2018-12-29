Governor allows media into inaugural gala at State House

Rhode Island's governor has decided she'll let the media into her inaugural gala after all.
The Providence Journal reports Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo will allow credentialed reporters to cover the Jan. 5 gala at the State House after previously saying Saturday's black-tie optional affair was a closed, invite-only event.
The newspaper reports the press has been invited to cover previous inaugural galas.
The gala celebrates the election of Raimondo and other state Democrats, including Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Attorney General Peter Neronha and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
A spokesman for Raimondo says the gala and other inauguration-related events are being paid through donations, not taxpayer dollars.
Raimondo is being sworn in Tuesday for her second, four-year term after defeating Republican challenger Allan Fung in November.
Comments