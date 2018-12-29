Maine’s governor leaves behind spotty legacy on transparency

FILE- In this May 5, 2018, file photo Republican Gov. Paul LePage speaks at the Republican Convention in Augusta, Maine. LePage promised to fight for citizens’ rights to access information from state government and vowed his transition would be “the most transparent” in history. Eight years later, he leaves behind a spotty legacy and an unknown number of unanswered Freedom of Access Act requests days before he departs. His office said his administration intends to fulfill all pending record requests before he leaves office Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, when Democratic Gov.-elect Janet Mills will be sworn-in. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo