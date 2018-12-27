South Dakota snowmobile riders rescued in southern Wyoming

Four snowmobile riders from South Dakota are doing well after being rescued in southern Wyoming.
The men had to snowshoe part of the way out Wednesday because rescuers weren't able to get their snowmobiles all the way to them because of the rugged terrain. The Albany County Sheriff's Department says rescuers, including some from Colorado, were able to bring in snow shoes for them to use to get to the waiting snowmobiles. They made it back to the trailhead by nightfall.
The men were reported missing Sunday. An Air Force helicopter spotted them on Christmas in Carbon County but wasn't able to land because of the terrain.
The sheriff's department says the men weren't injured and survived by rationing food, building a fire, melting snow for water and building a shelter.
