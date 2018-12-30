EXCHANGE: Danville man who died at Pearl Harbor to be buried

In this Dec. 13, 2018 photo, Ron Payne, right, and his son, Kody, pose for a photo with part of the official report from The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency about their relative, Charles Edward Nix, in Westville, Ill. Nix was killed while serving on the USS Oklahoma in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and his remains were identified through DNA analysis. The News-Gazette via AP Stephen Haas