Stitt to host inaugural balls, children’s festival

Oklahoma's newly elected governor is planning several events to celebrate his inauguration, including balls in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, a children's festival in Jenks and a party in Lawton.
Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt on Wednesday announced his plans for the events surrounding his swearing-in ceremony at the state Capitol on Monday, Jan. 14. All of Oklahoma's statewide officeholders elected in November will take the oath.
Stitt is planning an inaugural ball and dinner that night at the Cox Business Center. Tickets are $250 per person for the black-tie affair.
He's also planned for a pre-inaugural party at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Coliseum in Lawton on Thursday, Jan. 10, and a children's festival at the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks and a black-tie ball in Tulsa on Saturday, Jan. 12.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments