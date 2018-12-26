Mayor charged by feds says he won’t quit; recall vote next

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, Mayor Jasiel Correia holds his five page speech that he decided not to read about his indictment during a news conference held at the Fall River Government Center in Fall River, Mass. The mayor, facing federal tax and wire fraud charges, said he will not resign from office, setting the stage for a recall election. The Fall River City Council had given Correia until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 26, to decide if would leave office on his own.

The Herald News of Fall River via , File Dave Souza