Lawmakers to hold organizational session next month

Alabama lawmakers will hold their organizational session next month.
Legislators meet in Montgomery beginning Jan. 8 to organize for the four-year-term.
Lawmakers will elect a speaker of the house and other leadership positions, approve rules and receive committee assignments.
The organizational session can last until Jan. 17.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Gov. Kay Ivey and other statewide elected officials will be sworn into office on Jan. 14.
The first day of the 2019 regular legislative session is March 5.
Comments