Commander of Rhode Island State Police announced retirement

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2016, file photo, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, left, stands beside Ann C. Assumpico, center, whom she named as the 13th Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police during a ceremony at the State House, in Providence, R.I. Assumpico, who was the first women to lead the State Police, announced Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, she will retire in January of 2019. Providence Journal via AP, File Steve Szydlowski