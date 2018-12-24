National Politics

Commander of Rhode Island State Police announced retirement

The Associated Press

December 24, 2018 03:51 PM

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2016, file photo, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, left, stands beside Ann C. Assumpico, center, whom she named as the 13th Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police during a ceremony at the State House, in Providence, R.I. Assumpico, who was the first women to lead the State Police, announced Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, she will retire in January of 2019.
SCITUATE, R.I.

The commander of the Rhode Island State Police has announced her retirement.

Col. Ann Assumpico, the first woman to lead the agency, announced Monday she will retire next month after more than three years on the job.

Assumpico in a statement said she is most proud of the fact she achieved her goal of increasing the agency's diversity to more accurately reflect the ethnic, cultural and socio-economic makeup of the state.

Assumpico was appointed superintendent of the state police and director of the Department of Public Safety in November 2016.

She has had a 42-year career in law enforcement, including 10 years as Coventry officer and eight years as a correctional officer.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo in a statement said Assumpico has "led the state police with honor and integrity."

