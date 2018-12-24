Maui police shoot, kill attempted murder suspect

Maui police say officers shot and killed a man who was wanted for attempted murder.
Police say officers saw Kaulana "Toji" Reinhardt driving a stolen truck Sunday. Police say Reinhardt was wanted for numerous arrest warrants, including one for attempted murder with bail set at $1 million.
Police say officers pursued Reinhardt when he refused to stop.
Police say that when the chase ended, Reinhardt pulled out a handgun and shots were exchanged. Reinhardt was hit and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he died.
One officer had minor injuries that didn't require medical attention.
Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
