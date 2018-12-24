Idaho again one of country’s fastest-growing states

The U.S. Census Bureau says that for the second year in a row, Idaho has earned the title of fastest-growing state in the country.
The Statesman reports that the Census Bureau released population growth estimates last week that found Idaho's population had grown 2.1 percent in one year, tying for highest percentage growth with Nevada. Between July 2017 and July 2018, Idaho's population grew by more than 35,000 people to 1,754,208, the Census Bureau estimated.
Nearly three-quarters of the change is due to in-migration from other states, according to the bureau. The rest can be attributed to a "natural increase" — when the number of births in the state outpace the number of deaths.
