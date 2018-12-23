National Politics

Official portrait of Maine’s outgoing governor unveiled

The Associated Press

December 23, 2018 10:21 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

The official portrait of Maine's outgoing Republican governor has been unveiled.

Gov. Paul LePage's portrait is set to be hung on the third floor of the Maine Statehouse alongside other governors Dec. 27.

LePage's daughter Lauren and son Paul pulled back the curtains on the $25,000 portrait Thursday.

Self-taught Rockport artist Ken Hendrickson painted the piece and said it took about 300 hours.

The portrait depicts LePage in the Blaine House study flanked by a bust painting of James Blaine, the namesake of the governor's residence.

  Comments  