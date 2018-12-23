Planning underway to remove old Vermont dam in Northfield

Planning is underway to remove a nearly century old dam from a Vermont waterway that feeds a tributary of the Winooski River.
The Times Argus reports the dam is on Bull Run in Northfield, which drains into the Dog River.
Officials with Friends of the Winooski River say the dam was built in the 1920s to create a reservoir for swimming and boating at a private summer camp. The dam was breached and the reservoir drained in the 1970s.
Brian Fitzgerald, of the Vermont Natural Resources Council, says removing the dam will allow brook trout on either side of the dam to reconnect and allow downstream trout to swim upstream to spawn.
Final planning and permits are expected to be completed next summer.
