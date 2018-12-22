National Politics

Shutdown should have little impact at Vicksburg park

The Associated Press

December 22, 2018 03:20 PM

VICKSBURG, Miss.

The Vicksburg National Military Park will remain open despite the federal government's shutdown thanks to a local nonprofit organization.

The Vicksburg Post reports friends of the Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign have committed to fund the park's basic operations through the help of donors and partners.

According to Bess Mitchell Averett, executive director of Friends of VNMP and Campaign, the tour road, Visitor Center, U.S.S. Cairo Gunboat and Museum, the Vicksburg National Cemetery and all restrooms will be kept open. She says minimal staff to operate those sites will ensure the shutdown has little impact on visitors.

During the last government shutdown in January 2018, the park closed for three days.

VNMP is the most visited tourist attraction in Mississippi, seeing more than half a million visitors a year.

