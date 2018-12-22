Great Smoky Mountains park to be partly open in shutdown

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will "remain as accessible as possible" during the partial shutdown of the federal government.
According to a press release released Saturday after the midnight shutdown, the park will be accessible to visitors but emergency and rescue services will be limited. This includes stopping operations for picnic areas, restrooms, trash collections and campgrounds. Some snow and ice removal will be conducted, but only areas considered thoroughfares to local communities.
Officials say the holiday period is typically one of the busiest weeks in the park.
Superintendent Cassius Cash is encouraging the public to practice "leave no trace" principals during this time when no visitor services are available.
Visitors are also warned that there is no guarantee reserved campsites will be ready and available during the government shutdown.
