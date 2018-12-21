LePage gets approval for Medicaid work requirements

Federal regulators have approved Republican Gov. Paul LePage's proposal to require certain Medicaid recipients to work or volunteer.
LePage released Friday a letter from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that approves his proposal to require able-bodied adults to be working, training for a new career or volunteering.
The Trump administration has signaled it would allow states to institute work requirements for Medicaid recipients.
LePage also proposed co-pays for non-emergency emergency room visits and allowing providers to charge for missed doctor's appointments. LePage's administration has said such adjustments may decrease enrollment.
Democratic Gov.-elect Janet Mills' spokesman said she'll review the proposal once in office. She said ensuring people are healthy is a first step in making them ready to work.
Mills has vowed to roll-out voter-approved Medicaid expansion.
