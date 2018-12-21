Cooper vetoes bill expanding possible US House election redo

North Carolina's governor has followed through on his plans to veto elections legislation that would require a complete election redo in a disputed U.S. House race if new balloting is determined necessary due to fraud.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier this week he would block the measure because of other bill language that would make future campaign finance investigations confidential. He issued the veto Friday.
The state elections board currently is scrutinizing mail-in absentee ballots in the 9th Congressional District, where candidates are separated by 905 votes. The bill would require both primaries and a general election if the board decides problems are serious enough for a new election.
The Republican-dominated General Assembly will return next Thursday to consider overrides for this veto and another one Cooper issued Friday.
