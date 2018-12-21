Kevin Yoder says Trump’s message falls flat in suburbs

Outgoing Republican Kansas Congressman Kevin Yoder says President Donald Trump's message and style fall flat with suburban voters, particularly woman.
The Kansas City Star reports that Yoder spoke to the paper's editorial board in the waning days of representing a district that includes a mix of Kansas City suburbs and poorer city neighborhoods. He lost in November to Democrat Sharice Davids, a Native American and LGBT lawyer, making him among dozens of suburban Republicans being swept out of office.
Yoder says criticizing the president wouldn't work. He said that voting for something the president supports, brands lawmakers as Trump backers.
He says he stylizes himself as a peacemaker, not a bomb thrower. He says the most successful people are the ones who go on talk shows and say incendiary things.
