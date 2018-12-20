AP NewsBreak: Brown sues to save California sentencing laws

FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo Gov. Jerry Brown speaks at the annual Sacramento Host Breakfast in Sacramento, Calif. Brown is suing to protect one of his signature actions in office, a voter-approved measure that allows most California prison inmates to seek earlier release and participate in rehabilitation programs. His administration filed a lawsuit Thursday, Dec. 20, challenging a pending 2020 initiative that seeks to toughen criminal penalties as part of an effort to roll back reforms adopted by voters within the past decade. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo