Eastman to challenge again Bacon in Nebraska’s 2nd District

Democrat Kara Eastman is looking for a rematch against Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Eastman announced Thursday that she will run for the congressional seat again in 2020. Easman won her party's nomination earlier this year but narrowly lost to Bacon in the November general election.
Unlike previous centrist Democrats who ran for the seat in the past, Eastman campaigned on a largely progressive platform. Her priorities included Medicare-for-all, greater gun control and tuition-free college for families making less than $125,000 a year.
Eastman says in a statement that Bacon and President Donald Trump have helped fuel the nation's partisan divide.
