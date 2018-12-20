Maine gov-elect taps turnpike director to run transportation

Maine's governor-elect says she is nominating a director with the Maine Turnpike Authority to be the new commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation.
Democrat Janet Mills says Bruce Van Note of Houlton will bring a quarter of a century of transportation experience in Maine to the job. He is currently the director of policy and planning at the turnpike authority.
Van Note has also previously served as deputy commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation for 12 years. Mills says Van Note has experience with policy, legislative affairs and budget with the department, which will allow for a smooth transition.
The confirmation of Van Note is subject to the approval of the Joint Standing Committee on Transportation and the Maine State Senate. He'd replace David Bernhardt.
