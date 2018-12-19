APNewsBreak: Feds eye move to regulate legal sports betting

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, gamblers place bets in the temporary sports betting area at the SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia. The federal government would regulate sports betting nationwide under a bill to be introduced Wednesday, Jan. 19,2018. The bill would have the U.S. Justice Department set minimum standards states must meet in order to offer sports betting, but denies the sports leagues the so-called “integrity fees” they have been seeking in new legislation, essentially a cut of sport betting revenue. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo