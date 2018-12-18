Amid cancer battle, Richardson attends meeting by phone

Gov. Kate Brown, middle, speaks on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at an Oregon State Land Board meeting in Salem, Ore. Secretary of State Dennis Richardson's desk sits empty at left with him attending via speakerphone. A day earlier, Richardson, who is being treated for brain cancer, reversed his decision to temporarily leave the state land board. The third board member, state Treasurer Tobias Read, is on the right. Next to Brown is Brown's natural resources policy manager, Jason Miner. Andrew Selsky AP Photo