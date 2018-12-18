National Politics

Amid cancer battle, Richardson attends meeting by phone

The Associated Press

December 18, 2018 03:26 PM

Gov. Kate Brown, middle, speaks on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at an Oregon State Land Board meeting in Salem, Ore. Secretary of State Dennis Richardson's desk sits empty at left with him attending via speakerphone. A day earlier, Richardson, who is being treated for brain cancer, reversed his decision to temporarily leave the state land board. The third board member, state Treasurer Tobias Read, is on the right. Next to Brown is Brown's natural resources policy manager, Jason Miner.
SALEM, Ore.

Oregon's secretary of state, who is battling brain cancer, attended a state land board meeting by speakerphone, a day after he reversed his decision to temporarily leave.

Dennis Richardson earlier announced he was leaving the three-member board during his medical treatment and assigned his deputy the role. He reversed his decision Monday on the advice of the state attorney general. Richardson said he didn't want to waste taxpayer resources on a legal fight.

Richardson's voice was strong but halting as he participated in the meeting Tuesday with board members Gov. Kate Brown and Treasurer Tobias Read, who were physically present.

The Democratic governor, who in the past clashed with Richardson, thanked him for participating. Richardson, a Republican, is Oregon's second-highest state official, after the governor.

