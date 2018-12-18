LePage wants successor to continue suit he filed against her

Maine's Republican governor wants his Democratic successor to continue a lawsuit he filed against her saying she abused her authority.
Gov. Paul LePage's office said Tuesday he filed a motion to extend the lawsuit's deadline. A state judge in October dismissed the lawsuit against Gov.-elect and Attorney Janet General Mills.
LePage argued Mills refused to follow Maine law by joining multi-state litigation against Trump administration immigration policy.
While LePage argues Mills needs to ask for permission to represent Maine, Mills says she's an independent constitutional officer who can decide what's in the public interest.
Mills said she intends to dismiss such litigation once governor. Her spokesman said she doesn't want to further debate LePage.
But LePage said she should keep the lawsuit alive and let courts help clarify the law.
