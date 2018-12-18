Heller says Trump rallies were highlight of re-election bid

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, embraces U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., during a campaign rally in Las Vegas. Heller won't say whether he thinks his alliance with President Donald Trump doomed his re-election chances this year, but is pointing to strong Democratic enthusiasm and voter registration numbers as the reasons behind his first-ever election loss. John Locher, File AP Photo