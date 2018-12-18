Lawmakers agree to end legal fight over UTA board member

The Utah County Commission and Utah Gov. Gary Herbert agreed to end their legal fight.
The Deseret News reports the commission voted Monday to put forth a new nominee to the Utah Transit Authority's new board. Herbert later Monday accepted the nomination, and county leaders promised to drop their lawsuit.
That new nominee: Kent Millington, former chairman of the Utah Transportation Commission.
Utah County Commission Chairman Nathan Ivie says county leaders and the governor arrived at Millington as a "consensus name that we feel like fit the needs" of both Utah and Tooele counties.
Utah County leaders last month filed a lawsuit against the governor after he rejected both of the county's nominees to the Utah Transit Authority's new board, meant to overhaul the scandal-riddled agency.
