National Politics

Lawmakers agree to end legal fight over UTA board member

The Associated Press

December 18, 2018 01:24 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

The Utah County Commission and Utah Gov. Gary Herbert agreed to end their legal fight.

The Deseret News reports the commission voted Monday to put forth a new nominee to the Utah Transit Authority's new board. Herbert later Monday accepted the nomination, and county leaders promised to drop their lawsuit.

That new nominee: Kent Millington, former chairman of the Utah Transportation Commission.

Utah County Commission Chairman Nathan Ivie says county leaders and the governor arrived at Millington as a "consensus name that we feel like fit the needs" of both Utah and Tooele counties.

Utah County leaders last month filed a lawsuit against the governor after he rejected both of the county's nominees to the Utah Transit Authority's new board, meant to overhaul the scandal-riddled agency.

  Comments  