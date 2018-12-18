No more Libertarians in Maine as market yields few votes

The party's over for Maine Libertarians.
The Maine Office of the Secretary of State says the Libertarian Party is no longer recognized as a qualified party in the Pine Tree State. The office said on Monday that the change happened because the party failed to meet the enrollment threshold outlined in Maine's party status requirements.
The secretary of state's office says qualified parties need to have at least 10,000 registered voters who are enrolled in the party cast ballots in the general election. The office says only 6,168 voters were enrolled as Libertarians in November's election.
The office says voters who had been registered as Libertarian are now listed as "unenrolled." However, the office says the Libertarian Party has already filed a renewed declaration of intent to form a party.
