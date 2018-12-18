National Politics

Ex-police chief to restart Christmas decoration contest

The Associated Press

December 18, 2018 10:04 AM

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt.

A former Vermont police chief who was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a subordinate female officer says he plans to restart a Christmas decorating contest.

Clem Houde, who resigned last year, says he will reorganize the once-annual St. Johnsbury Police Department Christmas Decorating Contest for residences and businesses as a private citizen. The Caledonian-Record reports police say they have stopped hosting the contest because they are just too busy with staffing shortages and a growing case-load.

Night patrol officers would develop a list of finalists and then take residents on a bus ride to make final judgments.

Houde says his effort to restart the contest is not intended as criticism of the police department's priorities.

St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page says he fully supports Houde's efforts.

  Comments  