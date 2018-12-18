State Supreme Court to rule if murder suspect to remain free

The Delaware Supreme Court is set to decide if murder charges should once again be brought against a man whose constitutional rights were determined to have been violated.
The News Journal of Wilmington reported Monday that prosecutors have asked the court to overturn a lower court's dismissal of murder charges against 23-year-old Jacquez Robinson.
Robinson was charged in the 2014 slaying of 19-year-old Malik Watson. He was later indicted in several crimes tied to a Wilmington street gang.
Superior Court Judge Andrea Rocanelli dismissed the murder charges in May. Rocanelli found that prosecutors seized confidential attorney-client communications from Robinson's cell without a warrant just before his July 2017 trial.
Prosecutors argue inmates have no reasonable expectation of privacy and the search didn't hurt Robinson's ability to get a fair trial.
