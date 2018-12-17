Armed Mesa man fatally shot by deputies after confrontation

Maricopa County sheriff's officials say deputies shot and killed an armed man in Mesa.
Sheriff's spokesman Joaquin Enriquez tweeted that deputies responded Sunday afternoon to reports of a suicidal man who had fired a weapon near Crimson and McKellips roads.
Enriquez says 50-year-old Edward Rudhman confronted deputies, who fired their weapons.
Rudhman was shot. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
No deputies were injured.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
