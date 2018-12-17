Police shoot man after high-speed chase, crash

Police have shot and injured a man following a high-speed chase and car crash in Massachusetts.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Easton.
Police Chief Gary Sullivan says a woman called police earlier to report a man was knocking on her door and a vehicle was in her driveway.
The man got into the car and fled when officers arrived, and he later crashed into another vehicle.
Sullivan says the man got out of his car after the crash and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at officers.
Police opened fire and struck the man at least once.
The man has been hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Sullivan says no officers were injured, and the driver of the other car involved in the crash was not injured.
