Sanders’ office holds free holiday meal for seniors in Barre

The office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding a free holiday meal for seniors in Barre.
The event is happening at noon Monday at the Canadian Club.
The independent senator says the meal is a chance for seniors in central Vermont to come together, enjoy some food and hear some holiday music performed by local students.
Sanders, who will be Washington, says there will also be an update on senior-related issues.
