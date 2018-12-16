Kansas travelers will see new interpretive signs on byways

Kansas travelers will see new or upgraded interpretive signs along 12 scenic or historic byways.
State officials say the signs can be found at 39 locations on the byways, which are roads that highlight the beauty, history and heritage of Kansas. The Kansas Byways program is managed jointly by state and federal officials. Nine of the routes are scenic byways — two of which are national scenic byways — and three are historic byways.
The $1.4 million project included construction of five new kiosks housing interpretive panels. It also includes the rehabilitation of 12 existing kiosks and their signs, 26 interpretive signage plazas and 12 Kansas Byway welcome boards.
The project was funded in part by federal grants.
