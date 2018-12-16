New Hampshire city gets funds to tackle lead paint hazards

The federal governor is giving a New Hampshire city $3.7 million to tackle lead paint issues in city homes.
New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the funding will allow Manchester to assess and address lead hazards in 180 housing units.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's office said the funding will ensure the safety of low and very low-income families with children.
The funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The state is also launching new programs next year to promote lead testing in children and help landlords fix lead hazards.
