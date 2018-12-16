Democratic gains raise odds for gun control in Minnesota

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Minnesota State Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, center, is joined by Senate Republicans at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. A shift in the balance of power at the state Capitol has boosted the odds of lawmakers passing bills to reduce gun violence. The Democratic takeover of the Minnesota House includes many freshmen who support tougher gun laws. Jim Mone File AP Photo