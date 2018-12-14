After close governor race, Sutton hints at political future

FILE - in this Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate South Dakota Sen. Billie Sutton appears at a debate in Sioux Falls, S.D. In the weeks since Sutton came closer to the governor's office than any Democrat in decades, his campaign has been unusually active for an unsuccessful candidate, sending out fundraising pleas hinting that there's more to come from the departing state senator and former professional rodeo cowboy. The Argus Leader via AP File Briana Sanchez