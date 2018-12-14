National Politics

Auditor Galloway will help investigate Attorney General

December 14, 2018 04:05 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway has agreed to help the secretary of state's office investigate whether Attorney General Josh Hawley illegally used public resources to help his political campaign.

Galloway, a Democrat, said Friday in a letter to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, that her office would review the allegations against Hawley "with heightened scrutiny."

Ashcroft sent a letter to Galloway on Monday asking to enlist her office's subpoena power in his investigation.

Hawley, a Republican, will leave office in January to take a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Ashcroft's request was prompted by a complaint filed by The American Democracy Legal Fund, a liberal group, after The Kansas City Star reported political consultants influenced the attorney general's office during Hawley's tenure.

Hawley has denied any wrongdoing.

