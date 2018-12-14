Steps taken to address Walter Reed shooting alert error

File-This Nov. 27, 2018, file photo shows Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda Md. Two Maryland congressmen say Navy officials are taking steps to correct deficiencies that wrongly led to reports of an active shooter at Walter Reed National Medical Center outside Washington last month. Reps. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger and Jamie Raskin released a statement Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, after meeting with Navy officials this week.

