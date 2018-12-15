How a Chinese immigrant used WeChat to win a statehouse seat

In this Nov. 15, 2018 photo, Maryland Delegate-elect Lily Qi,sits in her North Potomac, Md., basement, which served as her campaign's "situation room" this year as she made her first run for public office. As a first-generation Chinese American, Qi used her campaign to mobilize other Asian American voters in Montgomery County, activating a small but increasingly energized constituency that is generally reticent to participate in local politics. The Washington Post via AP Arelis R. Hernandez