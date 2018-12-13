National Politics

Oregon State student gets 40 days in jail for hate crime

The Associated Press

December 13, 2018 05:00 PM

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Benton County Sheriff's Office shows Andrew Oswalt. The Oregon State University student with ties to white nationalists in the Pacific Northwest was convicted Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, on charges related to putting offensive stickers on the cars of members of a racial justice group. (Benton County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
CORVALLIS, Ore.

An Oregon State University student with ties to white nationalists in the Pacific Northwest has been sentenced to 40 days in jail for putting offensive stickers on the cars of members of a racial justice group.

News outlets report 28-year-old Andrew Oswalt was sentenced Wednesday for the felony hate crime of intimidation and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He also got three months of probation.

Oswalt's attorney Nicholas Oritz told the media after he was convicted last month that he would appeal.

Corvallis police say Oswalt and an accomplice placed bumper stickers with a racist slur about African Americans on cars at a food co-op in June 2017.

The incident came to light while Oswalt served as a student government representative. Students in February voted to recall Oswalt from that post.

