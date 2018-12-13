Sen.-elect Rosen hires ex-Assemblyman Araujo to new staff

Former Assemblyman Nelson Araujo will be working for Nevada's new Sen.-elect Jacky Rosen.
The %href_on(file:
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Former Assemblyman Nelson Araujo will be working for Nevada's new Sen.-elect Jacky Rosen.
The %href_on(file:
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Israel launches manhunt, beefs up West Bank troop levels after a Palestinian gunman kills two Israeli soldiers at a bus stop.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments